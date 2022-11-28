Grove Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Grove token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grove has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grove has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.62 or 0.07340536 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00483461 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,805.71 or 0.29406370 BTC.

Grove Token Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grove should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

