Grupo Santander Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Neutral

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Grupo Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.
Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 61,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,555. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
