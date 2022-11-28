Grupo Santander Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Neutral

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Grupo Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 61,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,555. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tenaris by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Tenaris by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 52,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

