Grupo Santander Lowers Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Neutral

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Grupo Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. Grupo Santander’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Ternium Trading Down 3.1 %

TX traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. Ternium has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

About Ternium

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 137.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Ternium by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Further Reading

