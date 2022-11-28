Guggenheim Reiterates $36.00 Price Target for Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
IMGO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered Imago BioSciences to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.
NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.94. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $35.75.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
