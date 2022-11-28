Hancock & Gore Ltd (HNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, November 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 26.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities; and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees through holding equity stakes, including facilitation of services and secondment of personnel.

