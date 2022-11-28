Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Declares Dividend of $1.16

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Harleysville Financial Price Performance

HARL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227. The company has a market cap of $109.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.24. Harleysville Financial has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.