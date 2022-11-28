Head-To-Head Review: Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) vs. Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel N/A N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 12.16% 24.04% 12.39%

Volatility and Risk

Keppel has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel $6.42 billion 1.45 $763.59 million N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil $32.79 billion 2.47 $3.81 billion $0.67 19.36

This table compares Keppel and Industria de Diseño Textil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Keppel and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel 0 0 0 0 N/A Industria de Diseño Textil 2 2 7 0 2.45

Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus target price of $25.56, indicating a potential upside of 97.09%. Given Industria de Diseño Textil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Industria de Diseño Textil is more favorable than Keppel.

Dividends

Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Keppel on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities. The company is also involved in the provision of offshore and marine-related, as well as self-elevating platforms owning and leasing services; sourcing, fabricating, and supply of steel components; ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; ship owning business; chartering of ships, barges, and boats with the crew; property investment, management, and development activities; fund management business; golf club operations; hotel ownership and operation; development of residential properties; procurement of equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; development of district heating and cooling systems; power generation and supply, and general wholesale trade businesses; purchase and sale of gaseous fuels; distribution of IT products and retail sale of telecommunication products; and provision of fixed and other telecommunications services. In addition, it offers heavy-lift equipment and related services; project management and procurement, towage, financial, real estate investment trust management, and logistics and warehousing; and environmental infrastructure and solid waste treatment services, as well as develops renewable energy projects. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

