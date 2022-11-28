Hedera (HBAR) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $930.15 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00075535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00059504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023784 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

