Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $543,460.35

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00025188 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $149.01 million and $543,460.35 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,195.21 or 1.00015351 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010631 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00040401 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00236855 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07518609 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $494,017.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.