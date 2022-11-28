High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HWO traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,973. High Arctic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$73.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

About High Arctic Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Read More

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.