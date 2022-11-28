High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
High Arctic Energy Services Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of HWO traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,973. High Arctic Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$73.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.
About High Arctic Energy Services
