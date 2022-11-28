Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 2,228.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Highway Stock Performance

HIHO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,872. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Highway has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.16.

Highway Cuts Dividend

About Highway

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Highway’s payout ratio is 375.02%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

