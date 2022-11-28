Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 2,228.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Highway Stock Performance
HIHO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,872. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Highway has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.16.
Highway Cuts Dividend
About Highway
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highway (HIHO)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.