HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05. 1,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 118,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

HilleVax Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 34.77 and a quick ratio of 34.77.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.43. On average, research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

About HilleVax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the third quarter worth $137,000.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

