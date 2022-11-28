Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $155,370.27 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.47 or 0.07517361 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00489610 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.15 or 0.29780384 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

