Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.71 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Horizen has a market cap of $119.95 million and $6.71 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.17 or 0.00056698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00242429 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00088433 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,086,906 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

