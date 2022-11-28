Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Hubbell has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $11.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

HUBB opened at $258.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.68. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $261.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,395.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 102,124 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 131.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 132,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 74,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.40.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

