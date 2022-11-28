Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.97

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

