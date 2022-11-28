Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Raised to “Reduce” at Baader Bank

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baader Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €44.00 ($44.90).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BOSSY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €53.00 ($54.08) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock remained flat at $10.54 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $940.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

