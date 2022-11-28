Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.46

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 1574730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.62.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

