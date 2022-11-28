IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $47.91, but opened at $49.05. IAC shares last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 3,470 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

