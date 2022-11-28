IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 1,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 513,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

IGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

In related news, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 5,821 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $114,208.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,684.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 66,328 shares of company stock worth $1,152,743 and have sold 40,000 shares worth $864,100. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

