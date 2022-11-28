Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Increased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 9.02% of Incyte worth $1,524,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
