Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 445,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.31% of Incyte worth $390,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte Profile

Shares of INCY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.77. 6,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,534. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.