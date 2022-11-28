Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.67.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 181,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,047,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,946.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $270.83. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

