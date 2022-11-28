Insider Buying: Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Director Buys 3,154 Shares of Stock

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) Director Toni Rinow bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.79 per share, with a total value of C$11,953.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,953.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 4.4 %

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 684,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.17.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

