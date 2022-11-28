Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $23,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,815.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
