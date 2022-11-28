Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Purchases 6,882 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 6,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $17,136.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,480 shares in the company, valued at $984,745.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OppFi Stock Performance

NYSE OPFI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,013. The stock has a market cap of $271.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.40. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OppFi by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in OppFi in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About OppFi

OPFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

