Insider Buying: Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director Acquires $25,000.00 in Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) Director John Bello acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,855,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,557.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. Reed’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reed’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter valued at $421,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 60.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Reed’s

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REED shares. Maxim Group lowered Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

