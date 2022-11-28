Insider Buying: Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director Acquires $25,000.00 in Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REEDGet Rating) Director John Bello acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,855,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,557.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. Reed’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reed’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter valued at $421,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 60.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REED shares. Maxim Group lowered Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

