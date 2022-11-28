Insider Selling: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Sells 42,663 Shares of Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE ANF traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.08. 2,529,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,601. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.