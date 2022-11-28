Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Sells $188,440.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 197.08 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

About Altair Engineering

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 182.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

