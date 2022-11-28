Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Sells $103,757.90 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg sold 96,970 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $103,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,622,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Blue Apron Price Performance
Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.40 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 213.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Blue Apron
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 20.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $201,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 2.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $129,000.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Apron (APRN)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.