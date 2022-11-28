Insider Selling: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells £147,022.16 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Mike Morgan sold 13,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,082 ($12.79), for a total value of £147,022.16 ($173,846.71).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,086 ($12.84) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 994.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.93. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 872 ($10.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,488 ($17.59).

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a GBX 44 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CBG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.78) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,250 ($14.78) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,300 ($15.37).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.