Insider Selling: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells £147,022.16 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Mike Morgan sold 13,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,082 ($12.79), for a total value of £147,022.16 ($173,846.71).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,086 ($12.84) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 994.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.93. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 872 ($10.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,488 ($17.59).

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a GBX 44 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on CBG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.78) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,250 ($14.78) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,300 ($15.37).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

