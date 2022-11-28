Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,818.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of INSW traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.88. 546,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Seaways by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,510,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

