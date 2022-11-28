Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $110,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,577,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,386,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $25,971.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $28,158.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $29,920.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $27,036.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $22,260.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $45,420.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $22,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $22,350.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $50,451.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $32,594.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PRT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 125,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,688. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

