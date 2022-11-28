Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,039 shares in the company, valued at C$870,565.50.
Riley Millar Frame also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Riley Millar Frame acquired 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,959.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of PEY stock traded down C$0.41 on Monday, hitting C$14.35. 848,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.44 and a 1-year high of C$17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Further Reading
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.