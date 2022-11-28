Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,039 shares in the company, valued at C$870,565.50.

Riley Millar Frame also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Riley Millar Frame acquired 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,959.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock traded down C$0.41 on Monday, hitting C$14.35. 848,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.44 and a 1-year high of C$17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Peyto Exploration & Development

PEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

