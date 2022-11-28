Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after purchasing an additional 615,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $391.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,815. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $697.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.16.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

