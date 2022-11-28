Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 247.9% in November

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 247.9% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $25.97.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
