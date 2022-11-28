Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PUI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.00. 1,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,969. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $38.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97.
Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.