Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.00. 1,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,969. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $38.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97.

Get Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $993,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,226,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,613,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.