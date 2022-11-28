Investors Buy High Volume of Taboola.com Call Options (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,866 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,059% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. 1,422,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $332.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Taboola.com
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TBLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
