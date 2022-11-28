Investors Buy High Volume of Taboola.com Call Options (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,866 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,059% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 call options.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. 1,422,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $332.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $7,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 68.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 812,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 329,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

TBLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

