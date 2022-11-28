IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) versus Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Financial Review

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IonQ alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,158.58% -11.94% -11.25% Verint Systems 0.72% 12.80% 5.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IonQ and Verint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 463.27 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -9.09 Verint Systems $874.51 million 2.89 $14.41 million ($0.23) -168.52

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IonQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

62.3% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Verint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

IonQ has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IonQ and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 Verint Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

IonQ presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.48%. Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $59.40, suggesting a potential upside of 53.25%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Summary

Verint Systems beats IonQ on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools. The company also provides Experience Management application which collect and analyze customer experience data, as well as customer engagement cloud platform services. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.