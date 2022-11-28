iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Position Lifted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890,999 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.15% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $53,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,721. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $45.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25.

