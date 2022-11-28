iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stock Holdings Increased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,852 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,255,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,872,000 after acquiring an additional 397,837 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 331,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,531,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,572. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $68.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11.

