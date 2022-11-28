iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Frontier Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Frontier Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.11. 28,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,917. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

