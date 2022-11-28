iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 469,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,926 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 1.4% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $21,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,746,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 920,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 380,083 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,175,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 115,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,434. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44.

