iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 274.0% from the October 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of AAXJ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,953. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.39 and a 1-year high of $85.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

