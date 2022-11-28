iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 410,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $46.10. 872,885 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

