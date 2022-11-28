iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stock Position Raised by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 1.0% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $628,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 797,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.11. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,118. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73.

