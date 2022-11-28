iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Boosted by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,635 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $85,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $324,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 132,075 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

