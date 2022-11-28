iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 231.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 5.8% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $21,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,541 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after acquiring an additional 714,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,075 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.