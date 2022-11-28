Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $47.30 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.30 million and $61,395.61 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,221.71 or 1.00010545 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010600 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00040491 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00236515 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02745801 USD and is up 16.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,736.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

