Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 2.1% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 9.40% of Johnson Controls International worth $3,101,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,332. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

